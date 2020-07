Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator bike storage business center car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Whether you're looking for the most suitable one or two bedroom apartments in Franklin, TN, IMT at the Galleria offers the best apartments to call home. Each home includes an array of apartment amenities from stainless steel appliance packages and accented backsplashes to in-home washer/dryers and USB outlets throughout. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, two outdoor barbecue stations and a 24-hour resident clubhouse.



Just outside their doors, residents have access to the Cool Springs Galleria and other nearby retail, dining and entertainment in Downtown Franklin. With close proximity I-65, IMT at the Galleria gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the Greater Nashville area has to offer.



Come home to IMT at the Galleria.