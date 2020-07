Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance coffee bar green community internet cafe

*In-person or Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!*Our name is a tribute to the majestic Harpeth River, located justseconds from your door. The lifestyle we offer is as peaceful andrefreshing as anything in nature. Our architecture is clean, bright andmodern. Our interiors and common areas are crisp, contemporaryand brimming with amenities to serve you. Best of all, we’re justminutes from Nashville in an ideal location near Downtown Franklin –and all the historic discoveries just waiting for you there.