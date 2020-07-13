All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like Grove Shadow Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
Grove Shadow Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

Grove Shadow Green

Open Now until 6pm
2000 Toll House Cir · (615) 610-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08106 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 06205 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grove Shadow Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
hot tub
internet cafe
In-person or Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $425 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $12/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; detached garage: $125/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grove Shadow Green have any available units?
Grove Shadow Green has 2 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grove Shadow Green have?
Some of Grove Shadow Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grove Shadow Green currently offering any rent specials?
Grove Shadow Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grove Shadow Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green is pet friendly.
Does Grove Shadow Green offer parking?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green offers parking.
Does Grove Shadow Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grove Shadow Green have a pool?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green has a pool.
Does Grove Shadow Green have accessible units?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green has accessible units.
Does Grove Shadow Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Grove Shadow Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grove Shadow Green has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Grove Shadow Green?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway
Franklin, TN 37067
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North
Franklin, TN 37064
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane
Franklin, TN 37069
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike
Franklin, TN 37064
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln
Franklin, TN 37604
The Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Cir
Franklin, TN 37067

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity