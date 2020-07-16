All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 696 Huffine Manor Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
696 Huffine Manor Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

696 Huffine Manor Circle

696 Huffine Manor Circle · (615) 371-6411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

696 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to Centennial High School! Highly Desirable Andover-This town home offers 3 stories of flexible living in a walkable Franklin location. It features a 1 car garage along with a bonus room (3rd bedroom) upon entry, and access to grass space outdoors. NEW quartz countertops, NEW backsplash, NEW fixtures in kitchen, NEW tile bathroom flooring. Huge deck for entertaining. Close to everything! Walking distance to Whole Foods, minutes from all the shopping, dinning and entertainment of Cool Springs. Quick access to 1-65 and only 15 minutes from downtown Nashville. Washer and Dryer included. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have any available units?
696 Huffine Manor Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 696 Huffine Manor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
696 Huffine Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Huffine Manor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 696 Huffine Manor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 696 Huffine Manor Circle offers parking.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Huffine Manor Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have a pool?
No, 696 Huffine Manor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have accessible units?
No, 696 Huffine Manor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Huffine Manor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Huffine Manor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Huffine Manor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 696 Huffine Manor Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St
Franklin, TN 37067
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike
Franklin, TN 37064
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconiesFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TN
Shelbyville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity