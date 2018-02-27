618 Springlake Dr

Amenities
1st time on rental market! All new:HVAC,water heater,granite countertops,sinks&faucets,new stnls appl,garbage disposal,new tile bksplash in kitchen,new powder rm vanity,new light fixtures/ceiling fans,new dr hdware(int&ext),new luxury vinyl tile throughout main flr,new tile flrs in bathrms,new shower w/frameless glass,new tile tub surround in mstr ba.,new toilets,new carpet&pad,new paint on walls/ceilings.Washer&dryer included. Fenced patio w/lots of seating &landscaping.Rent includes pool.