Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
618 Springlake Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:22 AM

618 Springlake Dr

618 Springlake Drive · (615) 300-6909
Location

618 Springlake Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1st time on rental market! All new:HVAC,water heater,granite countertops,sinks&faucets,new stnls appl,garbage disposal,new tile bksplash in kitchen,new powder rm vanity,new light fixtures/ceiling fans,new dr hdware(int&ext),new luxury vinyl tile throughout main flr,new tile flrs in bathrms,new shower w/frameless glass,new tile tub surround in mstr ba.,new toilets,new carpet&pad,new paint on walls/ceilings.Washer&dryer included. Fenced patio w/lots of seating &landscaping.Rent includes pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Springlake Dr have any available units?
618 Springlake Dr has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 Springlake Dr have?
Some of 618 Springlake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Springlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
618 Springlake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Springlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 618 Springlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 618 Springlake Dr offer parking?
No, 618 Springlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 618 Springlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Springlake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Springlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 618 Springlake Dr has a pool.
Does 618 Springlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 618 Springlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Springlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Springlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Springlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 Springlake Dr has units with air conditioning.
