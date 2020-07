Amenities

Don't miss this Franklin Charmer! Cozy Duplex within walking distance to downtown Franklin just off Columbia Ave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet neighborhood convenient to all that downtown Franklin and Williamson County have to offer. New Laminate Flooring. Dog or Cat acceptable on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Nice little back yard for entertaining. Admin Svc. Fee $100 due on or before Move In. Due to COVID19, We are only doing virtual showings on this one!