Franklin, TN
328 Pennystone Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

328 Pennystone Circle

328 Pennystone Circle
Location

328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 328 Pennystone Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Master Down with Double Vanities, Large Walk In Closet. Open and Spacious Kitchen with Granite Bar and Island, Den w Gas Fireplace, Separate Dining Room. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms and Bonus Room Space. Home is Pet Friendly with Pet Fee.

Home backs up to Smith Park, Enjoy the Bike Trails and Soccer Fields only a 3 minute walk from the home.

Large 2 Car Garage with Built in Storage.

12 Month Lease

Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care (must include weed control treatment)

(RLNE4386392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Pennystone Circle have any available units?
328 Pennystone Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Pennystone Circle have?
Some of 328 Pennystone Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Pennystone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
328 Pennystone Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Pennystone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Pennystone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 328 Pennystone Circle does offer parking.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Pennystone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 328 Pennystone Circle has a pool.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle have accessible units?
No, 328 Pennystone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Pennystone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Pennystone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Pennystone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
