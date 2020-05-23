Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Master Down with Double Vanities, Large Walk In Closet. Open and Spacious Kitchen with Granite Bar and Island, Den w Gas Fireplace, Separate Dining Room. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms and Bonus Room Space. Home is Pet Friendly with Pet Fee.



Home backs up to Smith Park, Enjoy the Bike Trails and Soccer Fields only a 3 minute walk from the home.



Large 2 Car Garage with Built in Storage.



12 Month Lease



Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care (must include weed control treatment)



(RLNE4386392)