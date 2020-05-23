Amenities
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Master Down with Double Vanities, Large Walk In Closet. Open and Spacious Kitchen with Granite Bar and Island, Den w Gas Fireplace, Separate Dining Room. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms and Bonus Room Space. Home is Pet Friendly with Pet Fee.
Home backs up to Smith Park, Enjoy the Bike Trails and Soccer Fields only a 3 minute walk from the home.
Large 2 Car Garage with Built in Storage.
12 Month Lease
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care (must include weed control treatment)
(RLNE4386392)