Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

205 Lancelot Lane

205 Lancelot Lane · (844) 874-2669
Location

205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Lancelot Lane Franklin TN · Avail. now

$2,599

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2353 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5756036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Lancelot Lane have any available units?
205 Lancelot Lane has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Lancelot Lane have?
Some of 205 Lancelot Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Lancelot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Lancelot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Lancelot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Lancelot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Lancelot Lane does offer parking.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Lancelot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 205 Lancelot Lane has a pool.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Lancelot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Lancelot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Lancelot Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Lancelot Lane has units with air conditioning.
