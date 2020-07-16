2005 Emery Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Fantastic location with recent renovations! Open living concept with new flooring. Large kitchen open to living area that features a cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private balcony with beautiful view and storage. 1 assigned parking space with additional open parking spaces. Upstairs unit. This community has indoor / outdoor pools, tennis courts, playground, dog park and a clubhouse. Convenient to I-65, shopping, post office, and restaurants.

615-716-0325 Please call this number to receive a text message to schedule a self showing. -

Non smoking. Dogs are accepted on a case by case scenario, 35 lbs max, 2 pet max. $500 non refundable per pet. No cats. Application fee is $50/adult. Tenant must purchase renters/liability insurance