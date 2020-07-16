All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

2005 Emery Lane - 1

2005 Emery Lane · (615) 716-0325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 Emery Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic location with recent renovations! Open living concept with new flooring. Large kitchen open to living area that features a cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private balcony with beautiful view and storage. 1 assigned parking space with additional open parking spaces. Upstairs unit. This community has indoor / outdoor pools, tennis courts, playground, dog park and a clubhouse. Convenient to I-65, shopping, post office, and restaurants.
615-716-0325 Please call this number to receive a text message to schedule a self showing. -
Non smoking. Dogs are accepted on a case by case scenario, 35 lbs max, 2 pet max. $500 non refundable per pet. No cats. Application fee is $50/adult. Tenant must purchase renters/liability insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have any available units?
2005 Emery Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2005 Emery Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Emery Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Emery Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Emery Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Emery Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2005 Emery Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
