Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

1849 Brentwood Pointe

1849 Brentwood Pointe · (615) 600-7615
Location

1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.5 bath, about 1600 sf luxurious town home with beautiful finishes offers stainless steel appliances, immaculate hardwood floors, granite counter top, crown molding and desirable open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Laundry in unit, new washer and dryer, covered front porch, private back deck, and a one car garage. Community features swimming pool, club house and tennis course.
Located just a minute away from I-65. Close to Cool Spring Mall, Costco, Restaurants and Banks. Zoned for top ranked Williamson county schools: Johnson Elementary, Freedom Middle School, and Centennial High School.
Rent includes HOA fees, Tenant responsible for Utility, cable TV and Internet.
$1850/month with lease for a minimum of 12 months. NO Smokers. Security Deposit and Application fee requested. Small pets are okay with nonrefundable deposit.
Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have any available units?
1849 Brentwood Pointe has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have?
Some of 1849 Brentwood Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Brentwood Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Brentwood Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Brentwood Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe offers parking.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe has a pool.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1849 Brentwood Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Brentwood Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1849 Brentwood Pointe has units with air conditioning.
