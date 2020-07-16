1849 Brentwood Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.5 bath, about 1600 sf luxurious town home with beautiful finishes offers stainless steel appliances, immaculate hardwood floors, granite counter top, crown molding and desirable open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Laundry in unit, new washer and dryer, covered front porch, private back deck, and a one car garage. Community features swimming pool, club house and tennis course.

Located just a minute away from I-65. Close to Cool Spring Mall, Costco, Restaurants and Banks. Zoned for top ranked Williamson county schools: Johnson Elementary, Freedom Middle School, and Centennial High School.

Rent includes HOA fees, Tenant responsible for Utility, cable TV and Internet.

$1850/month with lease for a minimum of 12 months. NO Smokers. Security Deposit and Application fee requested. Small pets are okay with nonrefundable deposit.

Showing by appointment only.