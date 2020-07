Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully updated home on a cut-de-sac in the Broadgate section of McKays Mill. 5 bedrooms, with a huge bonus room upstairs perfect for entertainment, crafts, homework area and more. Den, built in storage cubbies off of the garage, walk in laundry on the main level. This home has it all! Tranquil screened in porch set within a large private backyard. Pets on a case by case basis with extra deposit. No smoking. 12 month+ lease minimum.