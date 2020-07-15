All apartments in Farragut
Find more places like 209 Duzane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farragut, TN
/
209 Duzane Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

209 Duzane Drive

209 Duzane Drive · (865) 584-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farragut
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

209 Duzane Drive, Farragut, TN 37934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Duzane Drive · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
RARE FIND IN FARRAGUT FOR $1,475 !!! - Location, location, location! Close to Turkey Creek Shopping, Dining and all Farragut schools in a quiet
residential neighborhood. New floors and paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. 16’ x 48’
deck overlooking fenced backyard. Storage galore with custom closet organizers, high shelf and loft storage in oversized 2 car garage, 10’ x 20’ shed with 6’ barn doors on one end and ramp with 8’ wide roll up door on the other, additional off street parking with driveway bump out. En suite master bath, double closets in master, double doors
from master to oversized deck. Tankless hot water heater for endless hot water. Kitchen features
double ovens, smooth surface glass cooktop with 5 burners and bridge for a griddle pan, built-in spice
rack, microwave and utensil storage plus a brand-new dishwasher. Family room features wood burning
fireplace with gas starter. Natural gas hookup on deck for grilling pleasure. Cable ready. Separate utility room. This is a must see!

NO SMOKING. DOGS NEGOTIABLE (based on size, type, and number).

Directions: from Kingston Pike turn right onto Newport Rd (near David's Abbey Carpet & Floors), turn left onto Dundee Rd, turn right onto Duzane Dr. Home will be on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Duzane Drive have any available units?
209 Duzane Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Duzane Drive have?
Some of 209 Duzane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Duzane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Duzane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Duzane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Duzane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Duzane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Duzane Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Duzane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Duzane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Duzane Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Duzane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Duzane Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Duzane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Duzane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Duzane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Duzane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Duzane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 209 Duzane Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farragut Apartments with BalconiesFarragut Apartments with Garages
Farragut Apartments with ParkingFarragut Dog Friendly Apartments
Farragut Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity