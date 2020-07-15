209 Duzane Drive

Amenities

RARE FIND IN FARRAGUT FOR $1,475 !!! - Location, location, location! Close to Turkey Creek Shopping, Dining and all Farragut schools in a quiet

residential neighborhood. New floors and paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. 16’ x 48’

deck overlooking fenced backyard. Storage galore with custom closet organizers, high shelf and loft storage in oversized 2 car garage, 10’ x 20’ shed with 6’ barn doors on one end and ramp with 8’ wide roll up door on the other, additional off street parking with driveway bump out. En suite master bath, double closets in master, double doors

from master to oversized deck. Tankless hot water heater for endless hot water. Kitchen features

double ovens, smooth surface glass cooktop with 5 burners and bridge for a griddle pan, built-in spice

rack, microwave and utensil storage plus a brand-new dishwasher. Family room features wood burning

fireplace with gas starter. Natural gas hookup on deck for grilling pleasure. Cable ready. Separate utility room. This is a must see!



NO SMOKING. DOGS NEGOTIABLE (based on size, type, and number).



Directions: from Kingston Pike turn right onto Newport Rd (near David's Abbey Carpet & Floors), turn left onto Dundee Rd, turn right onto Duzane Dr. Home will be on the left.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4824293)