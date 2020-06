Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer. This home has a spacious family room on the main level and a captivating bonus room downstairs designed for the perfect gathering. Fenced in backyard adds security for our furry friends & a deck that shows the beautiful rolling hills of East Tennessee. Located in the heart of Farragut & conveniently located near Turkey Creek.



SMOKE FREE PROPERTY!!!

Pets Accepted

Credit Check Required

Background Check Required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5506534)