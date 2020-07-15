Amenities

49 Havenridge Place Available 08/01/20 Extra Privacy - “This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fairfield Glade is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and features a large private deck in the back with views of the treed lot next door for added privacy. This cozy home features a formal living room with natural gas rock fireplace, dining area, large kitchen with natural gas stove/built-in-microwave/dishwasher and refrigerator, and also boasts a large master suite with large walk-in closet and a step-in shower. The inside laundry room includes a washer & dryer plus linen closet. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of parking area, storage area and room for a work bench. This rental includes guest membership in golf, swimming, tennis and amenities of the Fairfield Glade resort including 11 lakes and 5 golf courses. Available immediately. NO SMOKING. PETS considered by owner.”



(RLNE4988109)