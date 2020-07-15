All apartments in Fairfield Glade
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

49 Havenridge Place

49 Havenridge Place · (931) 456-2864
Location

49 Havenridge Place, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 49 Havenridge Place · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
49 Havenridge Place Available 08/01/20 Extra Privacy - “This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fairfield Glade is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and features a large private deck in the back with views of the treed lot next door for added privacy. This cozy home features a formal living room with natural gas rock fireplace, dining area, large kitchen with natural gas stove/built-in-microwave/dishwasher and refrigerator, and also boasts a large master suite with large walk-in closet and a step-in shower. The inside laundry room includes a washer & dryer plus linen closet. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of parking area, storage area and room for a work bench. This rental includes guest membership in golf, swimming, tennis and amenities of the Fairfield Glade resort including 11 lakes and 5 golf courses. Available immediately. NO SMOKING. PETS considered by owner.”

(RLNE4988109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Havenridge Place have any available units?
49 Havenridge Place has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 Havenridge Place have?
Some of 49 Havenridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Havenridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
49 Havenridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Havenridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Havenridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 49 Havenridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 49 Havenridge Place offers parking.
Does 49 Havenridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Havenridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Havenridge Place have a pool?
No, 49 Havenridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 49 Havenridge Place have accessible units?
No, 49 Havenridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Havenridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Havenridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Havenridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Havenridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
