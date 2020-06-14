Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Elizabethton, TN with hardwood floors

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
406 Montgomery Street 6
406 Montgomery St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
1+ bedroom, Close to downtown! - Property Id: 207437 Six unit apartment building. Recently remodeled. Walk to Johnson City's downtown breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
305-1 W Main Street
305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
685 sqft
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
303 West Watauga Avenue - 4
303 West Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Has balcony access which is the perfect size for a table and chairs. Laundry hookups are in the unit. Close to downtown. Has off street parking behind the building.
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Knob Creek Historic District
25 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elizabethton, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elizabethton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

