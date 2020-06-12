/
3 bedroom apartments
8 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabethton, TN
1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabethton
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
379 Preservation Cir
379 Preservation Cir, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath near ETSU - Property Id: 295898 Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Johnson City, TN. Located about 4 minutes from Downtown and 7 to 8 minutes from the ETSU Campus. Family friendly neighborhood. Fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethton
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
1 Unit Available
1601 Cherokee Road
1601 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
1601 Cherokee Rd - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house features a split floor plan with over-sized master bedroom and two more bedrooms separated by the dining room. Conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping. .
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.