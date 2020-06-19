1334 Ridgefield Circle

Amenities

This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home. The level fenced in yard provides privacy as well as a storage building!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.