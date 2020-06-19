All apartments in East Ridge
Find more places like 1334 Ridgefield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Ridge, TN
/
1334 Ridgefield Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:06 PM

1334 Ridgefield Circle

1334 Ridgefield Circle · (706) 408-5952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1334 Ridgefield Circle, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home. The level fenced in yard provides privacy as well as a storage building!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have any available units?
1334 Ridgefield Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have?
Some of 1334 Ridgefield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Ridgefield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Ridgefield Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Ridgefield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Ridgefield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does offer parking.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have a pool?
No, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have accessible units?
No, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 Ridgefield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 Ridgefield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1334 Ridgefield Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave
East Ridge, TN 37412

Similar Pages

East Ridge 2 BedroomsEast Ridge 3 Bedrooms
East Ridge Apartments with BalconyEast Ridge Apartments with Garage
East Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAAthens, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity