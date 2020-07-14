All apartments in Dickson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Harpeth Trace

110 Archway Cir · (925) 329-3331
Location

110 Archway Cir, Dickson, TN 37055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-96 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D-31 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit G-102 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harpeth Trace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
playground
Enjoy a private, wooded setting while still having the convenience of being near a main shopping area! Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes is located in Dickson, Tennessee, a city just west of Nashville. Our great location places you near several area shops, restaurants, and businesses. Downtown Dickson is five minutes away and has a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Harpeth Trace is a beautiful apartment community with a relaxing swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments at Harpeth Trace provide plenty of luxury amenities including open living spaces, large closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Harpeth Trace is a pet-friendly apartment community. Call Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes now and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Non-refundable lease term fee based on credit $199 or $275
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restricitons and weight limit 65 lbs and under
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harpeth Trace have any available units?
Harpeth Trace has 3 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harpeth Trace have?
Some of Harpeth Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harpeth Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Harpeth Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harpeth Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Harpeth Trace is pet friendly.
Does Harpeth Trace offer parking?
Yes, Harpeth Trace offers parking.
Does Harpeth Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harpeth Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harpeth Trace have a pool?
Yes, Harpeth Trace has a pool.
Does Harpeth Trace have accessible units?
Yes, Harpeth Trace has accessible units.
Does Harpeth Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harpeth Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Harpeth Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harpeth Trace has units with air conditioning.
