Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal playground

Enjoy a private, wooded setting while still having the convenience of being near a main shopping area! Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes is located in Dickson, Tennessee, a city just west of Nashville. Our great location places you near several area shops, restaurants, and businesses. Downtown Dickson is five minutes away and has a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



Harpeth Trace is a beautiful apartment community with a relaxing swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments at Harpeth Trace provide plenty of luxury amenities including open living spaces, large closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Harpeth Trace is a pet-friendly apartment community. Call Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes now and schedule a tour!