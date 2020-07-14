Amenities
Enjoy a private, wooded setting while still having the convenience of being near a main shopping area! Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes is located in Dickson, Tennessee, a city just west of Nashville. Our great location places you near several area shops, restaurants, and businesses. Downtown Dickson is five minutes away and has a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
Harpeth Trace is a beautiful apartment community with a relaxing swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments at Harpeth Trace provide plenty of luxury amenities including open living spaces, large closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Harpeth Trace is a pet-friendly apartment community. Call Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes now and schedule a tour!