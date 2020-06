Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful location just minutes from Downtown Dickson! Brick front ranch settled amongst mature trees with a patio for outdoor enjoyment. Clean and neutral paint and flooring is perfect for any design style. Great amount of cabinet space in the kitchen and cathedral ceilings open up the great room space. No backyard neighbors. Pets considered on a case by case basis with extra deposit. No smoking. Close to I40 for an easy highway commute. 9-12 month lease available!