Dickson, TN
123 Louise Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

123 Louise Drive

123 Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 Louise Drive, Dickson, TN 37055

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom with office or nursery. 1 and 1/2 bathrooms and a laundry room. This home has been completely remodeled with new wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and more! Large back yard is a great place for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Louise Drive have any available units?
123 Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dickson, TN.
What amenities does 123 Louise Drive have?
Some of 123 Louise Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dickson.
Does 123 Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 123 Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Louise Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Louise Drive has units with air conditioning.
