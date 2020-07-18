123 Louise Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom with office or nursery. 1 and 1/2 bathrooms and a laundry room. This home has been completely remodeled with new wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and more! Large back yard is a great place for entertaining.