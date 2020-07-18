3 Bedroom with office or nursery. 1 and 1/2 bathrooms and a laundry room. This home has been completely remodeled with new wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and more! Large back yard is a great place for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Louise Drive have any available units?
123 Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dickson, TN.
What amenities does 123 Louise Drive have?
Some of 123 Louise Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.