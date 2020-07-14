All apartments in Decatur
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

179 Hillcrest Cir 1

179 Hillcrest Cir · (865) 315-4778
Location

179 Hillcrest Cir, Decatur, TN 37322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Come live at this beautiful newly remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath Brick home in a nice, quiet neighborhood. 1800 sq ft aprox. Built 1979. On around an acre. The upstairs has living room, dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets. Deck off the kitchen looking over the yard. New laminate hard wood floors throughout on main floor. Bathrooms have tile and granite countertops. The lower level has the master suite with a large walk in closet, large bathroom. Laminate wood floors in bedroom and closet. The rest of level has the laundry room/mud room and storage area. Central heat and air.
****Furniture not Included****

CALL: 865-315-4778

Rent $1495.00
Deposit $1495.00
Application fee: 35.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have any available units?
179 Hillcrest Cir 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have?
Some of 179 Hillcrest Cir 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 currently offering any rent specials?
179 Hillcrest Cir 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 pet-friendly?
No, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 offer parking?
Yes, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 offers parking.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have a pool?
No, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 does not have a pool.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have accessible units?
No, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Hillcrest Cir 1 has units with air conditioning.
