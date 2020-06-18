179 Hillcrest Cir

Amenities

Lovely 2 Story Home Quiet Area Near Dayton - Property Id: 175704



Come live in this beautiful newly remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath Brick home in a nice, quiet neighborhood. 1800 sq ft aprox. Built 1979. On around an acre. The upstairs has living room, dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets. Deck off the kitchen looking over the yard. New laminate hard wood floors throughout on main floor. Bathrooms have tile and granite countertops. The lower level has the master suite with a large walk in closet, large bathroom. Laminate wood floors in bedroom and closet. The rest of level has the laundry room/mud room and storage area. Central heat and air.

****Furniture not Included****



CALL: 865-315-4778



Rent $1585.00

Deposit $1585.00

Application fee: 35.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175704

Property Id 175704



No Dogs Allowed



