1531 ROANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful home with open floor plan located in great neighborhood. Recently repainted, new carpet, tile cleaned & sealed. Big entry hall, formal dining room, huge great room with fireplace & built in tv nook. Wonderful kitchen with tile counter tops, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, pantry, separate laundry room. Nice master suite, 2 bedrooms upstairs plus, office area. Covered porches & 26x17 covered patio. $1,500 per month, $1,500 deposit. 1-Year Lease Credit and background check required.