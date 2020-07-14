All apartments in Covington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1531 ROANE

1531 Roane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Roane Street, Covington, TN 38019
Arlington Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful home with open floor plan located in great neighborhood. Recently repainted, new carpet, tile cleaned & sealed. Big entry hall, formal dining room, huge great room with fireplace & built in tv nook. Wonderful kitchen with tile counter tops, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, pantry, separate laundry room. Nice master suite, 2 bedrooms upstairs plus, office area. Covered porches & 26x17 covered patio. $1,500 per month, $1,500 deposit. 1-Year Lease Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 ROANE have any available units?
1531 ROANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, TN.
What amenities does 1531 ROANE have?
Some of 1531 ROANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 ROANE currently offering any rent specials?
1531 ROANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 ROANE pet-friendly?
No, 1531 ROANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 1531 ROANE offer parking?
No, 1531 ROANE does not offer parking.
Does 1531 ROANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 ROANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 ROANE have a pool?
No, 1531 ROANE does not have a pool.
Does 1531 ROANE have accessible units?
No, 1531 ROANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 ROANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 ROANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 ROANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 ROANE does not have units with air conditioning.
