Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible trash valet

Your new home awaits at beautiful Cane Creek Apartments in Cookevile Tennessee. The family and pet friendly community features 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans, spacious closets, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and a private patio or balcony with storage. Residents of Cane Creek enjoy the community clubhouse, fitness center and picnic area with bbq grills. The apartments in this community participate in The Housing Choice Voucher designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.