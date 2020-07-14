All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like The Ashley Columbia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, TN
/
The Ashley Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

The Ashley Columbia

2516 Pitts Ct · (931) 263-0443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN 38401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-322 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit G-310 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit A-2527 · Avail. now

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-2508 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit E-2520 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ashley Columbia.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
guest parking
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Columbia, Tennessee? Come to The Ashley Columbia. We are a beautiful apartment home community for rent conveniently located close to shopping, local dining hotspots, and unique entertainment venues. With Highway 31 and State Road 50 just around the corner, your commute will be the quickest part of your day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to $1295, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $350 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ashley Columbia have any available units?
The Ashley Columbia has 5 units available starting at $1,117 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ashley Columbia have?
Some of The Ashley Columbia's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ashley Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
The Ashley Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ashley Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ashley Columbia is pet friendly.
Does The Ashley Columbia offer parking?
Yes, The Ashley Columbia offers parking.
Does The Ashley Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ashley Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ashley Columbia have a pool?
No, The Ashley Columbia does not have a pool.
Does The Ashley Columbia have accessible units?
Yes, The Ashley Columbia has accessible units.
Does The Ashley Columbia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ashley Columbia has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ashley Columbia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ashley Columbia has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Ashley Columbia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy
Columbia, TN 38401
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr
Columbia, TN 38401
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl
Columbia, TN 38401
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1
Columbia, TN 38401

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNHuntsville, ALFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNHarvest, ALFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in HuntsvilleOakwood University
Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity