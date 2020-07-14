Arden Village

Lease Length: 10-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $12/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.