Columbia, TN
Arden Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Arden Village

2474 Palomar Circle C-1 · (931) 246-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN 38401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-09 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit G-07 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit O-02 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arden Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
The Retreat at Arden Village offers a unique and refreshing living experience. Finely appointed interiors, spacious floorplans complete with microwave, washer and dryers. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings on your beautiful balcony or take a walk and enjoy the quiet setting of The Retreat at Arden Village Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $12/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arden Village have any available units?
Arden Village has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arden Village have?
Some of Arden Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arden Village currently offering any rent specials?
Arden Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arden Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Arden Village is pet friendly.
Does Arden Village offer parking?
Yes, Arden Village offers parking.
Does Arden Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arden Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arden Village have a pool?
Yes, Arden Village has a pool.
Does Arden Village have accessible units?
No, Arden Village does not have accessible units.
Does Arden Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arden Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Arden Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arden Village has units with air conditioning.
