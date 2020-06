Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Columbia. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large bedroom, high ceilings with nice closet space. Good sized bathroom with tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen. Ceiling fans in living room and kitchen. Window AC provided. Community laundry facilities on the property. Pets ok on case by case basis. Photos are of a similar unit in the same complex. 12 mo lease available.