Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:51 PM

4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE

4810 Forest Hill-Irene Road · (901) 581-6118
Location

4810 Forest Hill-Irene Road, Collierville, TN 38017
Lakes of Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Stunning 4 bedrm/5 bath (3 full/2 half) custom home on over an acre! Newly remodeled kitchen (granite, lighting, cabinets & high-end appls).Updated Master suite w/fireplace down; wood-paneled office also down. Newly refinished hardwds down/new carpet up & all new interior paint! Extensivemillwork, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, smooth high ceilings! 2 walk-in attics. Huge bonus rm+a media room. Stone-accent gunite pool, patio, screened porch & landscaped backyard. Collierville Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have any available units?
4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have?
Some of 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE currently offering any rent specials?
4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE pet-friendly?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collierville.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE offer parking?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE does not offer parking.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have a pool?
Yes, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE has a pool.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have accessible units?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE does not have units with air conditioning.
