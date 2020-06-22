4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE

Amenities
Stunning 4 bedrm/5 bath (3 full/2 half) custom home on over an acre! Newly remodeled kitchen (granite, lighting, cabinets & high-end appls).Updated Master suite w/fireplace down; wood-paneled office also down. Newly refinished hardwds down/new carpet up & all new interior paint! Extensivemillwork, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, smooth high ceilings! 2 walk-in attics. Huge bonus rm+a media room. Stone-accent gunite pool, patio, screened porch & landscaped backyard. Collierville Schools!