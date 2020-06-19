Lovely single family home with ideal location to city schools. 3 BR 2 BA. New windows, driveway with single carport. Recently sodded back yard and fenced back yard. Refrigerator included. Available June 6, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have any available units?
397 BOULDINCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collierville, TN.
Is 397 BOULDINCREST currently offering any rent specials?
397 BOULDINCREST isn't currently offering any rent specials.