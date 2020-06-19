All apartments in Collierville
397 BOULDINCREST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

397 BOULDINCREST

397 Bouldincrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

397 Bouldincrest Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017

Amenities

carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely single family home with ideal location to city schools. 3 BR 2 BA. New windows, driveway with single carport. Recently sodded back yard and fenced back yard. Refrigerator included. Available June 6, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 BOULDINCREST have any available units?
397 BOULDINCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collierville, TN.
Is 397 BOULDINCREST currently offering any rent specials?
397 BOULDINCREST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 BOULDINCREST pet-friendly?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collierville.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST offer parking?
Yes, 397 BOULDINCREST does offer parking.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have a pool?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST does not have a pool.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have accessible units?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 397 BOULDINCREST have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 BOULDINCREST does not have units with air conditioning.
