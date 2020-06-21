Amenities

1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available. Separate living room and sunroom with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen is spacious with all stainless appliances- refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal including a breakfast bar and separate dining area. Also included is a separate laundry room with W&D hookups. The Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a private bath with a double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Additional two bedrooms are quite spacious with ample closet space. Enclosed patio! Attached Garage! Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable $250 pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year



