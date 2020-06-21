All apartments in Collierville
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:05 PM

1381 Calumet Farms DR

1381 Calmut Farms Drive · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1381 Calmut Farms Drive, Collierville, TN 38017
Shea Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1381 Calumet Farms DR · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available. Separate living room and sunroom with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen is spacious with all stainless appliances- refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal including a breakfast bar and separate dining area. Also included is a separate laundry room with W&D hookups. The Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a private bath with a double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Additional two bedrooms are quite spacious with ample closet space. Enclosed patio! Attached Garage! Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable $250 pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

(RLNE2742261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have any available units?
1381 Calumet Farms DR has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have?
Some of 1381 Calumet Farms DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Calumet Farms DR currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Calumet Farms DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Calumet Farms DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Calumet Farms DR is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Calumet Farms DR does offer parking.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Calumet Farms DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have a pool?
Yes, 1381 Calumet Farms DR has a pool.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have accessible units?
No, 1381 Calumet Farms DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 Calumet Farms DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Calumet Farms DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1381 Calumet Farms DR has units with air conditioning.
