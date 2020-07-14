Amenities
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Summit, Ooltewah's newest apartment community full of sophistication, design, and luxury. Embraced on all sides by the hometown culture of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Hawthorne at the Summit is ideally situated on Apison Pike just seconds away from all that Ooltewah has to offer. From the iconic Cambridge Square or Wolftever Creek Greenway, to Tennessee's largest employers such as Volkswagen, Amazon, and McKee Foods. In addition to its coveted location, Hawthorne at the Summit boasts designer finishes and thoughtful touches in each one, two, or three bedroom apartment home. Each stylish interior is crafted with you in mind, complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern color pallets, and custom finishes.