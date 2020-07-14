All apartments in Collegedale
Collegedale, TN
Hawthorne at the Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Hawthorne at the Summit

8602 Summit Peak Way · (423) 200-4088
Location

8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN 37363

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-204 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 8-303 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 5-303 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-308 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at the Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Summit, Ooltewah's newest apartment community full of sophistication, design, and luxury. Embraced on all sides by the hometown culture of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Hawthorne at the Summit is ideally situated on Apison Pike just seconds away from all that Ooltewah has to offer. From the iconic Cambridge Square or Wolftever Creek Greenway, to Tennessee's largest employers such as Volkswagen, Amazon, and McKee Foods. In addition to its coveted location, Hawthorne at the Summit boasts designer finishes and thoughtful touches in each one, two, or three bedroom apartment home. Each stylish interior is crafted with you in mind, complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern color pallets, and custom finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $200
Move-in Fees: Admin $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at the Summit have any available units?
Hawthorne at the Summit has 6 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at the Summit have?
Some of Hawthorne at the Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at the Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at the Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at the Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at the Summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Summit has units with air conditioning.
