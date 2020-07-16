All apartments in Coffee County
Find more places like 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coffee County, TN
/
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:02 PM

207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2

207 Ovoca Lake Road · (865) 315-4778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN 37388

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) LARGE back yard!

RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Fridge

RENT: $675.00
DEPOSIT: $675.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00

Bedroom is not furnished.

Seeking hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommate who is responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have any available units?
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have?
Some of 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coffee County.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 offers parking.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have a pool?
No, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood
121 Silver St
Tullahoma, TN 37388

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNChattanooga, TNMurfreesboro, TNHuntsville, ALFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Madison, ALSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNCookeville, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Manchester, TNShelbyville, TNNolensville, TNThompson's Station, TNRed Bank, TNHarvest, ALSoddy-Daisy, TNFairview, GAPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in HuntsvilleOakwood University
Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity