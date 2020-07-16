207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2

Amenities
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) LARGE back yard!
RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Fridge
RENT: $675.00
DEPOSIT: $675.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00
Bedroom is not furnished.
Seeking hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommate who is responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778