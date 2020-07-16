1408 Powers Bridge Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked. Enjoy living in a historic 1900’s home that has been remodeled top to bottom for the convenience and comfort of modern day living. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features an open layout with a huge bonus room. Set on over 2 picturesque acres you won’t want to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.



(RLNE5742897)