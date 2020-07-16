All apartments in Coffee County
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

1408 Powers Bridge Rd

1408 Powers Bridge Road · (888) 217-1331
Location

1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN 37355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2130 · Avail. now

$2,130

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3820 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked. Enjoy living in a historic 1900’s home that has been remodeled top to bottom for the convenience and comfort of modern day living. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features an open layout with a huge bonus room. Set on over 2 picturesque acres you won’t want to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.

(RLNE5742897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have any available units?
1408 Powers Bridge Rd has a unit available for $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have?
Some of 1408 Powers Bridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Powers Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Powers Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Powers Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Powers Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 Powers Bridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
