All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW.
5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW
5796 Mouse Creek Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
5796 Mouse Creek Road Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37312
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3BR 2BA house in great NW neighborhood, fenced back yard, circular driveway, hardwood and laminate flooring, W/D Hook ups, $1195/month, $1195/deposit. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have any available units?
5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cleveland, TN
.
Is 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland
.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW offer parking?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have a pool?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5796 Mouse Creek Rd NW has units with air conditioning.
