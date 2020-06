Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

NO PETS

This apartment is on the ground floor and comes with two parking spaces for compact cars only. It also has it's own patio.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dedicated bath with shower.

The Agora is a mixed use development completed in 2020 with 19 loft apartments, 6 retail units and 2 office suites. It adjoins the 1st Street Square city park and sits in the heart of Cleveland's downtown social district with many restaurants, stores, and clubs around it.