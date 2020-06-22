All apartments in Clarksville
Penn Warren
Penn Warren

300 Greenwood Avenue · (931) 553-1226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office today to schedule a showing!
The Penn Warren is the only historic apartment property of its kind in Clarksville. Live among 65 unique loft-style apartments in the converted Clarksville High School. In addition to its charm, history, and grand space, we are seconds away from downtown restaurants and Austin Peay State University. Many units feature high ceilings, upgraded kitchens, fireplaces and all units have W/D hookups. Choose from 1 bedroom flats to 3 bedroom townhomes. This is the one and only address to have!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penn Warren have any available units?
Penn Warren has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does Penn Warren have?
Some of Penn Warren's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penn Warren currently offering any rent specials?
Penn Warren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Penn Warren pet-friendly?
No, Penn Warren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does Penn Warren offer parking?
Yes, Penn Warren does offer parking.
Does Penn Warren have units with washers and dryers?
No, Penn Warren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Penn Warren have a pool?
Yes, Penn Warren has a pool.
Does Penn Warren have accessible units?
Yes, Penn Warren has accessible units.
Does Penn Warren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Penn Warren has units with dishwashers.
