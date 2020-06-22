Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office today to schedule a showing!

The Penn Warren is the only historic apartment property of its kind in Clarksville. Live among 65 unique loft-style apartments in the converted Clarksville High School. In addition to its charm, history, and grand space, we are seconds away from downtown restaurants and Austin Peay State University. Many units feature high ceilings, upgraded kitchens, fireplaces and all units have W/D hookups. Choose from 1 bedroom flats to 3 bedroom townhomes. This is the one and only address to have!