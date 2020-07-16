994 Bobcat Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Ranch Home Close to 101st Parkway and Shopping - Step into this quaint ranch home in McClardy Manor, featuring a spacious living room with elegant elevated ceilings and an attached dining area. Around the corner, you'll find a charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.



This home also showcases three ample bedrooms. Master features a tray ceiling and a master bath. Step outside and find an elevated deck overlooking a large backyard with no back neighbors! The wrap-around driveway leads to a one-car garage and an unfinished basement, perfect for developing into a workspace.



This home is pet-friendly!



Your rent also includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



(RLNE2146305)