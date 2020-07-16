All apartments in Clarksville
994 Bobcat Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

994 Bobcat Drive

994 Bobcat Drive
Location

994 Bobcat Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 994 Bobcat Drive · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Home Close to 101st Parkway and Shopping - Step into this quaint ranch home in McClardy Manor, featuring a spacious living room with elegant elevated ceilings and an attached dining area. Around the corner, you'll find a charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.

This home also showcases three ample bedrooms. Master features a tray ceiling and a master bath. Step outside and find an elevated deck overlooking a large backyard with no back neighbors! The wrap-around driveway leads to a one-car garage and an unfinished basement, perfect for developing into a workspace.

This home is pet-friendly!

Your rent also includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.

(RLNE2146305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Bobcat Drive have any available units?
994 Bobcat Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Bobcat Drive have?
Some of 994 Bobcat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Bobcat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
994 Bobcat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Bobcat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 994 Bobcat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 994 Bobcat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 994 Bobcat Drive offers parking.
Does 994 Bobcat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Bobcat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Bobcat Drive have a pool?
No, 994 Bobcat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 994 Bobcat Drive have accessible units?
No, 994 Bobcat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Bobcat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Bobcat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
