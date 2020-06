Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Oak Arbor Apartment Homes are in an excellent location! Conveniently located between 0Ft. Campbell and Wilma Rudolph you have quick access to the 101st Airborne Parkway to get to any side of town quickly. These two story apartment homes have two bedrooms, one and a half baths and have been well maintained. They feature utility hookups, back door trash service, patio, and walk in closets. These are must see! Call for details and to schedule a showing today.

Oak Arbor Subdivision