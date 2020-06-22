All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 780 Cherry Bark Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
780 Cherry Bark Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

780 Cherry Bark Ln

780 Cherrybark Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

780 Cherrybark Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, washer & dryer, patio, interior freshly painted, small mature pet allowed w/fee of $200 per pet, combo lock

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have any available units?
780 Cherry Bark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have?
Some of 780 Cherry Bark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Cherry Bark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
780 Cherry Bark Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Cherry Bark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln offer parking?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not offer parking.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have a pool?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have accessible units?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University