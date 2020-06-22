Rent Calculator
780 Cherry Bark Ln
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
780 Cherry Bark Ln
780 Cherrybark Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
780 Cherrybark Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, washer & dryer, patio, interior freshly painted, small mature pet allowed w/fee of $200 per pet, combo lock
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have any available units?
780 Cherry Bark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clarksville, TN
.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarksville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have?
Some of 780 Cherry Bark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 780 Cherry Bark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
780 Cherry Bark Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Cherry Bark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln offer parking?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not offer parking.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have a pool?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have accessible units?
No, 780 Cherry Bark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Cherry Bark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Cherry Bark Ln has units with dishwashers.
