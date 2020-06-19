All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

727 Cavalier Drive

727 Cavalier Dr · (844) 874-2669
Location

727 Cavalier Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 727 Cavalier Drive Clarksville TN · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5710003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Cavalier Drive have any available units?
727 Cavalier Drive has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 727 Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Cavalier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive offer parking?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive have a pool?
Yes, 727 Cavalier Drive has a pool.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Cavalier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Cavalier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
