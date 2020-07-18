All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 536 BUCKEYE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
536 BUCKEYE LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

536 BUCKEYE LN

536 Buckeye Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

536 Buckeye Lane, Clarksville, TN 37042

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home with 3 bed 2 full baths. Laminate flooring throughout. Stainless appliances. Large yard partially fenced. Quick access to Fort Campbell and Shopping. Management/Owner must approve all pets. Minor repairs to be completed int he coming weeks call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have any available units?
536 BUCKEYE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 536 BUCKEYE LN currently offering any rent specials?
536 BUCKEYE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 BUCKEYE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 BUCKEYE LN is pet friendly.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN offer parking?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not offer parking.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have a pool?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not have a pool.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have accessible units?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 BUCKEYE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Madison Street
Greenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University