Nice home with 3 bed 2 full baths. Laminate flooring throughout. Stainless appliances. Large yard partially fenced. Quick access to Fort Campbell and Shopping. Management/Owner must approve all pets. Minor repairs to be completed int he coming weeks call for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 BUCKEYE LN have any available units?
536 BUCKEYE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.