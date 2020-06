Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

520 York Street - 520 York Street is located in the historic area of Crestwood near Austin Peay State University. This 1940's 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a country style kitchen, and an unfinished basement for storage. There are orginal oak hardwood flooring throughout the front room, dining room, the extra large laundry room, and 2 of the bedrooms, the 3rd bedroom has carpet. 1 pet 20 Lbs. or less is welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply.



