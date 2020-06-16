All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 3496 Sandpiper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
3496 Sandpiper Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3496 Sandpiper Drive

3496 Sandpiper Drive · (931) 572-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3496 Sandpiper Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 07/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

Master bedroom features a master bathroom with double vanities, whirlpool tub, and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms await, as well as a bonus room over the garage with potential to be a fourth bedroom!

Exterior features a 2-car garage, large privacy-fenced backyard, and storage shed.

Your rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.

(RLNE4048348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
3496 Sandpiper Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 3496 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Sandpiper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3496 Sandpiper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3496 Sandpiper Drive does offer parking.
Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3496 Sandpiper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3496 Sandpiper Drive has a pool.
Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 3496 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3496 Sandpiper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3496 Sandpiper Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity