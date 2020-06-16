Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 07/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.



Master bedroom features a master bathroom with double vanities, whirlpool tub, and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms await, as well as a bonus room over the garage with potential to be a fourth bedroom!



Exterior features a 2-car garage, large privacy-fenced backyard, and storage shed.



Your rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



