Fireplace w/brick hearth & surround, kitchen w/pass through, master on main floor, lots of closet space, full basement w/ 2 car garage, large lot located on culdesac, deck, and covered front porch. Very nice home! Small pets only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have any available units?