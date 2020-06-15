All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 3449 E. Henderson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
3449 E. Henderson Way
Last updated November 10 2019 at 12:30 PM

3449 E. Henderson Way

3449 East Henderson Way · (931) 648-7027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3449 East Henderson Way, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fireplace w/brick hearth & surround, kitchen w/pass through, master on main floor, lots of closet space, full basement w/ 2 car garage, large lot located on culdesac, deck, and covered front porch. Very nice home! Small pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have any available units?
3449 E. Henderson Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3449 E. Henderson Way have?
Some of 3449 E. Henderson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3449 E. Henderson Way currently offering any rent specials?
3449 E. Henderson Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3449 E. Henderson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3449 E. Henderson Way is pet friendly.
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way offer parking?
Yes, 3449 E. Henderson Way does offer parking.
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3449 E. Henderson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have a pool?
No, 3449 E. Henderson Way does not have a pool.
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have accessible units?
No, 3449 E. Henderson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3449 E. Henderson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3449 E. Henderson Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3449 E. Henderson Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity