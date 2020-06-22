Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 3392 Pennridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
3392 Pennridge Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd have any available units?
3392 Pennridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clarksville, TN
.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarksville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3392 Pennridge Rd have?
Some of 3392 Pennridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3392 Pennridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Pennridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Pennridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3392 Pennridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clarksville
.
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3392 Pennridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 Pennridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3392 Pennridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3392 Pennridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Pennridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3392 Pennridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
Similar Pages
Clarksville 1 Bedrooms
Clarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with Parking
Clarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Brentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
La Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Dickson, TN
White House, TN
Ashland City, TN
Thompson's Station, TN
Nolensville, TN
Fairview, TN
Oak Grove, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greenwood
Madison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Austin Peay State University
Nashville State Community College
Belmont University
Lipscomb University
Tennessee State University