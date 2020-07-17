All apartments in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN
2829 Brewster Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

2829 Brewster Dr

2829 Brewster Road · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Brewster Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath with hardwood floors, formal dining, fireplace, huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, screened in porch, fenced yard, pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Brewster Dr have any available units?
2829 Brewster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Brewster Dr have?
Some of 2829 Brewster Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Brewster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Brewster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Brewster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Brewster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Brewster Dr offer parking?
No, 2829 Brewster Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2829 Brewster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Brewster Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Brewster Dr have a pool?
No, 2829 Brewster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Brewster Dr have accessible units?
No, 2829 Brewster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Brewster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Brewster Dr has units with dishwashers.
