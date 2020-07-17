2829 Brewster Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath with hardwood floors, formal dining, fireplace, huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, screened in porch, fenced yard, pet friendly!