Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath with hardwood floors, formal dining, fireplace, huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, screened in porch, fenced yard, pet friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2829 Brewster Dr have any available units?
2829 Brewster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.