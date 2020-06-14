Sign Up
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2284 McCormick Lane - F
2284 Mccormick Lane
·
(931) 233-8062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2284 Mccormick Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$710
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Springhouse is conveniently located near the 101st Airborne Parkway, Wilma Rudolph, Austin Peay, The Clarksville Greenway, and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have any available units?
2284 McCormick Lane - F has a unit available for $710 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarksville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have?
Some of 2284 McCormick Lane - F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2284 McCormick Lane - F currently offering any rent specials?
2284 McCormick Lane - F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 McCormick Lane - F pet-friendly?
No, 2284 McCormick Lane - F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clarksville
.
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F offer parking?
No, 2284 McCormick Lane - F does not offer parking.
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2284 McCormick Lane - F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have a pool?
No, 2284 McCormick Lane - F does not have a pool.
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have accessible units?
No, 2284 McCormick Lane - F does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 McCormick Lane - F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2284 McCormick Lane - F has units with dishwashers.
