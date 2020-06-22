All apartments in Clarksville
202 Mitchell Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

202 Mitchell Street

202 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Mitchell Street, Clarksville, TN 37042
New Providence

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and much much more. Must See!
Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Large fenced backyard, stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Mitchell Street have any available units?
202 Mitchell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 202 Mitchell Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Mitchell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Mitchell Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Mitchell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 202 Mitchell Street offer parking?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 Mitchell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Mitchell Street have a pool?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Mitchell Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Mitchell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Mitchell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Mitchell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
