Clarksville, TN
1993 Keeper Court - 2
1993 Keeper Court - 2

1993 Keeper Ct · (931) 542-4585
Location

1993 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new townhomes off Needmore Rd. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Bedroom are upstairs and each have their own bathroom! Attached storage in back, stainless steel appliances. Units are expected to completed by June 1, 2020.

To apply please visit: https://yourrealestaterentalagencyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have any available units?
1993 Keeper Court - 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 1993 Keeper Court - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1993 Keeper Court - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1993 Keeper Court - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 offer parking?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have a pool?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1993 Keeper Court - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1993 Keeper Court - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
