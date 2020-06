Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NOW PRE-LEASING! These beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes has as much SF as a house but no yard care for you! Comes with all new stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top stove. Laminate throughout except for bedrooms. Small garage for storage (not big enough for a vehicle) All bedrooms up. Open, airy floorplan. Beautiful colors! Be the first to occupy. Will be available between June 15 and July 1.